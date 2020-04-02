Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 strain forces dire change in EMS protocol

Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 strain forces dire change in EMS protocolDownload the free app
As the number of coronavirus infections around the world races toward 1 million, the beleaguered paramedics at the epicenter of America's epidemic in New York City have been told hospitals are too swamped with virus cases to revive many other adult patients whose hearts stop before they arrive.
The grim new guidelines in New York highlight the harrowing decisions facing more and more of America's health professionals as the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. spirals upward. More than 5,000 people have now died with the disease across the country.
Still nurses, doctors and other front-line health workers say they're battling the disease without sufficient protection. Millions of Americans are wondering if the financial help promised by the federal government will be enough to get them through the crisis, or if any more will come.
Beseeching Americans to heed social distancing guidelines to try to keep the death toll under 100,000, America's top infectious disease expert admits "we don't know exactly how this is going to turn out."
Concern mounts in India as first COVID-19 death reported in Asia's biggest slum
A 56-year-old man living in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, the largest slum in Asia, has died of COVID-19.
The victim had no travel history and owned a garment shop in the impoverished area, one of India's most densely populated with about 1 million people crammed into only about two square miles. The authorities have quarantined the man's family and sealed the building in which he lived, which consists of about 300 apartments in a redeveloped part of the slum, according to Indian news agencies.
Authorities were working to trace and test everyone who had come into contact with the victim for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The death has raised concern among Indian authorities as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country continues to rise. There are more than 2,000 cases and 58 deaths from the disease in India so far.
Maharashtra state, where the Mumbai slum is located, has been the hardest-hit with more than 300 cases. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown that began on March 25. All non-essential business and transport has been banned.
New York City hospitals now too swamped to try to resuscitate many cardiac arrest patients
Paramedics in New York City have been given temporary new guidelines ordering them not to bring any "adult non-traumatic or blunt traumatic cardiac arrest" patients to city emergency rooms unless their heart can be restarted in the field, because hospitals are too overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.
EMS workers can now only bring such cases to hospitals if there is "a direct order from a medical control physician," or the ambulance crew itself is facing "an imminent physical danger" at the scene.
The dire directive was issued by the Regional Emergency Medical Services Council of New York City on Tuesday. Previously, ambulance crews would have delivered such patients to emergency rooms for further resuscitation efforts. CBS New York confirmed the story, first reported by the New York Post, and CBS News has obtained a copy of the advisory sent to EMS workers.
New York City is the epicenter of the U.S. COVID-19 epidemic with at least 1,374 of the total 5,137 deaths in the country as of Thursday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The Tuesday advisory took effect immediately, telling EMS crews that, "in the event a resuscitation is terminated, and the body is in public view, the body can be left in the custody of NYPD.
North Korea insists it's coronavirus-free
North Korea remains totally free of the coronavirus, a senior health official in Pyongyang insisted Thursday, despite mounting skepticism overseas as confirmed global cases near one million.
The already isolated, nuclear-armed North quickly shut its borders in January after COVID-19 was first detected in neighboring China, and imposed strict containment measures.
Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North's Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, insisted the efforts had been completely successful. "Not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far," Pak told AFP.
Nearly every other country has reported coronavirus cases. Experts have said the North is particularly vulnerable to the disease because of its weak medical system, and defectors have accused Pyongyang of covering up an outbreak.
Ellis Marsalis Jr., famed jazz family's patriarch, dead at 85 of COVID-19 complications
One of the sons of New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. says the patriarch of the New Orleans clan that includes famed musician sons Wynton and Branford has died after battling pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. The jazz patriarch was 85.
Ellis Marsalis III said Wednesday his father had been hospitalized while battling the new coronavirus.
The elder Marsalis opted to stay in New Orleans most of his career, gaining attention when his sons became famous and brought him the spotlight.
Four of his six sons are musicians: Wynton, the trumpeter, is America's most prominent jazz spokesman as artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
New York City paramedic documents "battlefield triage"
Health care workers are on the frontline of the pandemic. At Jackson South Medical Center, near Miami, staffers started their shift Wednesday with a group prayer, asking for guidance and protection.
In New York City, more than a thousand paramedics and firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus. FDNY paramedic Megan Pfeiffer shared a video diary of what she calls "battlefield triage" on the frontlines in Queens.
"There's a lot of hospitals that are running low on oxygen tanks and only have the big ones. They are sharing ventilators. We have never seen anything like this before," Pfeiffer says.
