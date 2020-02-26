Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak spreads in South Korea and Italy as CDC warning rattles markets

Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak spreads in South Korea and Italy as CDC warning rattles marketsDownload the free app
The coronavirus epidemic that started in China late last year continues to spread around the world, with hundreds more cases confirmed in South Korea on Wednesday and Italy racing to try and control a smaller, but equally worrying outbreak.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans Tuesday to be prepared for the COVID-19 illness to start spreading within the U.S. populace, saying it's a question of when, not if.
Among the almost 1,300 cases in South Korea — the largest outbreak outside China — was a 23-year-old U.S. service member who has been ordered to self-quarantine in their home off-base. Before he was isolated, however, he recently visited two U.S. military facilities in the region where South Korea's outbreak is focused. The U.S. has thousands of troops based around the city of Daegu, where the outbreak has been linked to a large church congregation.
With the global death toll from the flu-like virus inching toward 3,000 and Italy reporting a 45% increase in cases in just one day, mounting fear that the disease could gain a foothold in other countries has sent stock prices plunging. The CDC's warning on Tuesday shaved about 3% off stock prices on all the major U.S. exchanges, and Asian and European markets were down again Wednesday.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy jump to 374
Italy's government reported Wednesday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country — home to the largest outbreak outside Asia — had risen to 374. It was an increase of 52 from Tuesday. So far 12 people have died of the disease in Italy, where the outbreak is centered sharply in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.
It has not yet been determined who first brought the disease, which was first detected in central China and remains more prevalent there than any other country by far, to Italy. Italian officials have come under increasing fire for failing to react quickly enough in Lombardy after the first case was confirmed.
How to prepare for the coronavirus
The CDC has urged Americans and their health care providers to be prepared for the potential community spread of the new coronavirus disease in the U.S. The agency stressed Tuesday that "the immediate risk of this new virus to the American public is believed to be low at this time," but they said it was believed to be just a matter of time before the disease gains a foothold in the U.S.
So, how do the experts want Americans to prepare? Below is the advice from the CDC, straight from their Tuesday briefing:
- It's currently flu and respiratory disease season and CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.
- If you are a healthcare provider, be on the look-out for people who recently traveled from China and have fever and respiratory symptoms.
- If you are a healthcare provider caring for a COVID-19 patient or a public health responder, please take care of yourself and follow recommended infection control procedures.
- If you have been in China or have been exposed to someone sick with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, you will face some limitations on your movement and activity. Please follow instructions during this time. Your cooperation is integral to the ongoing public health response to try to slow spread of this virus. If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, contact your healthcare provider, and tell them about your symptoms and your travel or exposure to a COVID-19 patient.
- For people who are ill with COVID-19, please follow CDC guidance on how to reduce the risk of spreading your illness to others.
WHO expert hails China's containment measures, says other nations "not ready"
At World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Bruce Aylward, who headed an international expert mission to China, hailed the drastic quarantine and containment measures taken by Beijing. But he told reporters on Tuesday that other nations were "simply not ready" to contain the outbreak.
"You have to be ready to manage this at a larger scale... and it has to be done fast," Aylward said.
The WHO has called for countries to "prepare for a potential pandemic," a term used to describe an epidemic that spreads throughout the world.
Poor countries are particularly at risk, the WHO has warned.
The virus has killed 2,715 people and infected over 78,000 in China. There were 52 more deaths reported on Wednesday — the lowest in three weeks — with no fatalities outside the epicenter in central Hubei province.
Democratic debate sees candidates lay out plans to fight coronavirus
As the Trump administration grapples with the growing coronavirus outbreak, Democrats vying for their party's presidential nomination at the tenth Democratic debate laid out their roadmaps for how they would respond if they were in the White House.
Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders advocated for increasing federal dollars for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), saying a boost in their funding is crucial to ensuring the U.S. is prepared to deal with an outbreak.
Biden positioned himself as the only candidate on stage who has experience working to fight and contain the spread of a deadly illness, as he was vice president when the Obama administration dealt with the Ebola outbreak that began in 2014 and ravaged West Africa.
Klobuchar urged Americans to visit the CDC's website to ensure they are educated on what to do if they experience symptoms.
U.S. service member tests positive for coronavirus in South Korea
A soldier with the United States Forces Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus, the USFK said in a Tuesday statement. The soldier, stationed in South Korea, is the first U.S. service member to test positive for the virus, according to the USFK.
The patient, identified as a 23-year-old male, is in self-quarantine off the base, the USFK said. He visited two military camps in recent days, and health officials are working to determine who he may have been in contact with.
Previously a widow of a retired U.S. soldier in Daegu had tested positive for the virus.
China reports 406 new cases, 52 new deaths
Officials in China reported 406 new cases and 52 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. That brings the total number of cases in the country to 78,064, and the total number of deaths in the country to 2,715.
San Francisco declares state of emergency
San Francisco officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday, becoming the first major American city to do so.
"Although there are still zero confirmed cases in San Francisco residents, the global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step-up preparedness," Mayor London Breed said when announcing the decision, according to a press release. "We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm."
The local emergency declaration will help the city mobilize resources and streamline staffing, the city said in the release. It will be active for seven days before it's voted on by the board of supervisors.
"Your job is to keep us safe": GOP senator calls out Homeland Security chief over coronavirus
Republican Senator John Kennedy got into a heated exchange with the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, over the U.S. coronavirus response during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.
Wolf was unable to answer several of Kennedy's questions, prompting a scolding from the Louisiana senator.
"You're head of Homeland Security, sir. Your job is to keep us safe," Kennedy told Wolf after he couldn't say how many coronavirus cases were expected in the U.S.
When asked by Kennedy what the coronavirus mortality rate is compared to the flu virus, Wolf got the facts wrong. He incorrectly stated that the mortality rate of the new coronavirus and the flu were similar at around 2%. That is the mortality rate of the new COVID-19 disease, but for influenza it is much lower, at about 0.1%, according to the Department of Human and Health Services.
Wolf also appeared confused about how long it will take to get a vaccine into circulation for the new virus, telling Kennedy that it was "several months" away. Health and Human Services officials said Tuesday that the availability of a vaccine is at least a year to a year and a half away.