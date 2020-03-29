Coronavirus updates: U.S. deaths top 2,100 as CDC issues travel advisory for 3 states

Coronavirus updates: U.S. deaths top 2,100 as CDC issues travel advisory for 3 statesDownload the free app
President Trump said he directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to advise residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to avoid non-essential travel for two weeks in an attempt to tamp down spread of coronavirus in the region, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.
Mr. Trump abandoned his idea of an "enforceable" quarantine of all residents who leave the New York area, including parts of New Jersey and Connecticut. The president tweeted that a "quarantine will not be necessary," citing the CDC guidance.
The total number of cases in the U.S. increased to more than 124,000, with more than 2,100 deaths, including an infant in Illinois, who officials believe is the youngest death so far from coronavirus.
The U.S. continues to top the list for the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with Italy following with more than 92,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Italy reached another grim milestone on Saturday as the number of deaths topped 10,000, more than any other country.
First federal inmate dies of COVID-19
The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Saturday that an inmate had died from complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, becoming the first person in federal custody to succumb to the virus.
Patrick Jones, 49, was an inmate at Federal Correctional Complex, Oakdale in Louisiana. He started complaining of a persistent cough on March 19, and died Saturday in the hospital, according to a statement from BOP. The bureau said he suffered from preexisting conditions.
The facility at Oakdale had five coronavirus cases as of the bureau's latest count, the highest number at a federal complex in the country. Advocated and attorneys have urged the Justice Department to release elderly inmates and those with underlying medical issues that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
Attorney General William Barr ordered the bureau on Thursday to increase the use of home confinement for vulnerable inmates in an effort to reduce their risk.
CDC issues travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
The CDC on Saturday issued a domestic travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The announcement came after Mr. Trump said he was considering enacting an "enforceable" quarantine in the New York metro area, an idea he backed off of later on Twitter, where he also requested the CDC travel advisory.
"Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately," the CDC said in a statement. "This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply."
The CDC also noted that the governors of the three states would "have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory."
Infant dies of coronavirus in Illinois, health department says
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday that an infant has died from coronavirus, CBS Chicago reports. Ezike said the infant and a state employee were among 13 new deaths in the state from coronavirus.
Ezike said a "full investigation" is underway into the child's death.
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker said the death of an infant is rare.
"Upon hearing it, I was immediately shaken. It's appropriate for any of us to grieve today," Pritzker said.
There have been 3,491 cases in Illinois and 47 fatalities, according to CBS Chicago.