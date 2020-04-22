Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 testing sheds new light on U.S. outbreaks

Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 testing sheds new light on U.S. outbreaksDownload the free app
As the number of deaths blamed on the new coronavirus in U.S. climbs over 45,000, California officials say COVID-19 started claiming lives on American soil more than three weeks earlier than previously thought. Santa Clara County officials say test results received Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a person who died in their home on February 6 had the disease.
Before Tuesday, the first officially recorded COVID-19 death in the U.S. was on February 29 in Washington state. The news comes amid concerted efforts to ramp up testing — for both active cases and the antibodies that show someone has overcome the disease — considered vital to enabling state leaders to ease economically devastating shutdowns. But in more states, governors are gambling on relaxing those measures even before such test data is widely available.
Latest major developments:
- L.A. County could have 40 times more COVID-19 cases than confirmed.
- Senate approves $484 billion relief package for small business.
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases surge in Ohio prisons
- Trump announces 60-day pause in immigration.
- Coronavirus could "be even more difficult" next winter, CDC warns.
- FDA authorizes first at-home coronavirus test.
Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
As COVID-19 cases near 20,000 in India, expert warns real "test" will be this summer after lockdown
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India jumped Wednesday to 19,984. With 50 new fatalities from the coronavirus disease — the highest number recorded in a single day in India since the pandemic struck — the death total now stands at 640.
The government also said the rate of recoveries from the disease was increasing, with 3,870 people having successfully fought it off so far.
India has been under nationwide lockdown orders since March 25, which is currently scheduled to end on May 3 but could be extended.
As the lockdown takes a devastating toll on the country's economy, however, the government this week began relaxing the restrictions in select areas less affected by the virus. On Wednesday, the government added school bookshops, electric fan stores, select public utilities, bread factories, and milk processing units to the list of businesses that can now open in less affected areas.
Dr V K Paul, a senior doctor with the government's policy think tank Niti Aayog, warned in an interview with The Indian Express newspaper that the period after the lockdown ends would be crucial to "test the resolve" of India's people.
"We cannot afford to fritter away the lockdown gains made at a phenomenal economic cost and hardship. We have to keep the virus transmission under check and ensure that no new peaks appear. June and July months will test our resolve," Paul said.
Japan is dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship
Japan has another cruise ship coronavirus epidemic on its hands — this time among the crew of an Italian vessel docked in Nagasaki.
The Costa Atlantica wasn't even supposed to be in Japan. The ship had originally contracted to have repairs done in China, but with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, the ship instead sailed in to dock at Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's Koyagi plant in southwest Japan in late January.
Japanese media said the regional government had asked the ship's 623 crew to stay on board.
The first infection turned up on April 20, and of the 57 crew members who had close contact with the first patient, 33 have now tested positive. All have mild symptoms, and none are Japanese nationals.
The cluster of infections comes two months after 700 people contracted the virus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked in Yokohama.
California officials say 1st U.S. COVID-19 death was weeks earlier than previously thought
Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death in the United States from the disease. Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17. The first reported death in the nation from the virus was on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington.
The Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation Tuesday that tissue samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested positive for the virus, officials said.
The announcement came after California Governor Gavin Newsom promised a "deep dive" update Wednesday of the state's ability to test for the coronavirus and to track and isolate people who have it. That is one of the six indicators he says is key to lifting a "stay-at-home" order that has slowed the spread of the disease while forcing millions of people to file for unemployment benefits.
"This will go to the obvious questions and queries that all of us are asking: When? ... When do you see a little bit of a release in the valve so that we can let out a little of this pressure," Newsom said Tuesday. Click here to read more.
Many with criminal records need not apply for Paycheck Protection Program
Criminal records are shutting some small-business owners out of the Paycheck Protection Program.
It's supposed to be a lifeline for small businesses, helping them stay afloat and keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.
But government guidelines say businesses are ineligible if anyone who owns at least 20% of the company is incarcerated, under indictment, on probation or parole, or had been convicted of a felony within the last five years.
Would-be applicants and their advocates say the restrictions are a slap in the face for those who have served their time, especially from an administration that has trumpeted second chances. Click here to read more.
New research shows L.A. County's rate of infection could be 40 times higher than confirmed
In Los Angeles County, more than 15,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, but health officials announced this week that antibody tests show the rate of infection could be 40 times that number.
Serology tests were used in a study conducted earlier in April by the University of Southern California and the LA County Public Health Department. The tests, which detect antibodies in an individual's blood to determine if that person had the coronavirus, showed roughly 320,000 people, or about 4% of Los Angeles' population, have been infected with COVID-19, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Read more here.
Cuomo says New York plans to double testing capacity
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state aims to double coronavirus testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 tests per day.
Cuomo said it will take "several weeks, at best" to make the jump.
"It's just, in some ways, an outrageous goal," Cuomo said. "But this is New York, and we're accustomed to outrageous goals."