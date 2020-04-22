Man dies after allegedly being turned away for COVID-19 test three times A black Detroit family is mourning the loss of a relative who they say was turned away from getting tested for coronavirus three times. Keith Gambrell contacted his cousin, State Representative Karen Whitsett, for help after his stepfather Gary Fowler died. Gambrell said Fowler was showing symptoms of the virus and Gambrell's mom was later admitted to the hospital with symptoms and put on a ventilator. Jericka Duncan investigates how racial bias could have played into the level of medical attention Fowler received.