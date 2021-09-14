Live Updates: California recall election

Live Updates: California recall electionget the free app
Polls are open in California, where voters are casting ballots on whether or not to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. Voters are being asked to decide if they want to cut his term short, and if yes, they can choose one of the 46 contenders challenging him.
CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto will provide polling results and analysis from the CBS News Decision Desk across all platforms as the votes come in. CBS News' exit polls will show what was on voters' minds as they cast their ballots.
CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano will lead special coverage on an extended two-hour edition of RED AND BLUE (5:00-7:00 PM, ET) on CBSN with Ed O'Keefe. Coverage will continue throughout the evening when polls close and beyond. CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett will be reporting live from Sacramento. CBSN will also simulcast coverage from CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles (KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV), San Francisco (KPIX-TV) and Sacramento (KOVR-TV) on Monday evening as results come in.
While polls in the summer indicated a close race, a Berkeley IGS poll released Friday showed the "no" vote leading the "yes" vote 60.1%-38.5% among likely voters. Newsom's team is confident he'll prevail in the recall attempt, and privately, Republican campaigns in the state concede their internal polling indicates the recall will fail.
On Monday, President Biden visited the state to tour wildfire damage with Newsom and then campaign with him.
"The governor has led his state with poise and strong leadership," Mr. Biden said while also referring to Newsom as an "innovator" for long-term climate solutions.
The president is eager to campaign for Newsom because "we're going to have the back of people who've had our back," a senior White House aide said.
Ballots were mailed to voters in mid-August. Voters may either mail their ballot or drop it off in-person to a secure ballot drop box, to a voting location, or to their county elections office by 8 p.m. on September 14. One or more early voting locations will be available in all counties for at least four days beginning the Saturday before September 14, and polls will be open throughout the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on September 14, according to the California Secretary of State.
There will be two questions on the ballot. The first asks if Newsom should be recalled, while the second question requires voters to choose a candidate from a list of 46 people challenging him. His name does not appear on that list. If more than 50% of voters choose to recall him, the candidate with the most votes on the second question will become governor. Given the large number of candidates running, it's conceivable that one of the contenders could win with 25% or less of the vote.
Republican Larry Elder, once seen as a longshot candidate, has become the frontrunner against Newsom.
What we know about early recall ballots so far
We're now up to 9 million ballots cast, as of Monday, September 13. That includes 8.7 million by mail — about two thirds of the number the day before Election Day 2020. Another 324,000 that have been cast at early voting centers (predominantly in Los Angeles County).
At 9 million ballots, turnout has already matched the total votes in California's last gubernatorial recall, even without any Election Day votes or late-arriving ballots in yet.
Early ballots have broken 52% Democratic and 25% Republican in terms of party registration (via L2) — this early Democratic advantage is very much in line with expectations, given that Republicans are more likely to turn out on Election Day.
In terms of race/ethnicity, 59% of early ballots are from likely White voters — higher than their share among all registered voters —and 22% from likely Latino voters — significantly lower than their share among RVs
Keep in mind that many more mail ballots will arrive in the coming days (for up to a week). Also, be prepared: if the first batch of votes counted tonight reflects early arriving mail ballots, they will likely be more Democratic (i.e., anti-recall) than later batches that include Election Day votes.
Newsom's senior adviser says there's "no scenario where we lose"
Governor Gavin Newsom's team is supremely confident it has enough "No on recall" votes to keep Newsom in the statehouse.
"There's no scenario where we lose tomorrow," said Sean Clegg, a senior adviser to Newsom, on Monday night. "We see the blue giant waking up. I don't see evidence of a red giant waking up in California."
Recently released public polling shows Californians want to keep Newsom in office by double digit margins. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans here, 2-1.
Multiple Republican campaigns told CBS News their private polling shows "Yes on recall" losing by margins in the high single digits or low double digits.
Newsom's team says its analysis of 8.3 million early votes has staked "No on recall" to an insurmountable lead.
"I don't see a scenario where were not talking about a victory for the governor and a complete rejection of this appalling partisan power grab," Clegg said.
Republican recall organizers pointed to the governor's stringent pandemic lockdowns and vaccine and mask mandates as reason for ousting him from office. But Newsom advisers argue the recent uptick in cases has made it clear to voters that those protocols were necessary.
Newsom's advisors said passage of the Texas abortion bill also animated California's Democratic base, as did invoking former President Trump's name who is lost by a wide margin here in 2020.
— Major Garrett and Arden Farhi
Biden calls Elder a "clone of Trump"
In Long Beach Monday night, flanked by state flags bearing the California grizzly bear, President Biden fought a persistent cough to lend his voice to Newsom's defense. He repeatedly tied Newsom's top GOP opponent, Larry Elder to former President Trump.
"He's the clone of Donald Trump -- can you imagine him being governor of this state," Mr. Biden asked the crowd of about 1,100. They replied, "No!"
He argued Newsom's handling of the pandemic and vaccine mandates has worked. Mr. Biden said that if Elder wins, California will get a climate-denying misogynist who supports the Texas abortion law recently upheld by the Supreme Court.
Mr. Biden said California's decision will reverberate around the country and world.
Faint strains of protesters shouting "Recall Newsom" could be heard in the distance, though it's not clear whether Mr. Biden could hear the demonstrators.
Biden says Newsom has "led his state with poise and strong leadership"
President Biden toured wildfire damage with Newsom in Northern California on Monday. Mr. Biden said the state has every federal resource available, and praised Newsom's leadership.
"The governor has led his state with poise and strong leadership," Mr. Biden said while also referring to Newsom as an "innovator" for long-term climate solutions.