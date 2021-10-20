Watch live: FBI provides update on Brian Laundrie case after suspected human remains found at manhunt site

Watch live: FBI provides update on Brian Laundrie case after suspected human remains found at manhunt siteget the free app
The FBI is holding a press conference on Wednesday to discuss developments in the search for Brian Laundrie, after a chaotic day of discoveries in the area where authorities had focused their search. Earlier Wednesday, suspected human remains were found at the Carlton reserve and items consistent with those that would be carried by Laundrie were found nearby, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News.
The suspected human remains were found in an area previously underwater, the law enforcement source said. Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.
Earlier Wednesday, the Laundrie family attorney told CBS affiliate WTSP that items belonging to Brian Laundrie were found Wednesday morning near a trail he frequented in a Florida park that connects to the Carlton reserve.
The manhunt for Laundrie, who is named a person of interest in the disappearance of his late fiancée Gabby Petito, has stretched on for weeks.
Petito, who was 22 at the time of her death, was reported missing on September 11, 10 days after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip without her. Her body was found on September 19 in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
In mid-October, the Teton County coroner determined that Petito was strangled to death, and that the manner of death was a homicide. He said he believed that her body had been outside for three to four weeks before it was found.
Laundrie has not been charged in Petito's death. But a court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for him in late September, accusing him of engaging in the unauthorized use of a debit card to make unauthorized withdrawals of more than $1,000 between August 30 and September 1.
Petito's family has pleaded for weeks for Laundrie to turn himself in. Laundrie's parents have insisted they do not know where their son is and have not helped him evade detection.
Pat Milton and Andres Triay contributed reporting.
How to watch the FBI update on Brian Laundrie
What: The FBI is holding a press conference on the search for Brian Laundrie.
Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Entrance
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change