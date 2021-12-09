Watch Live: Bob Dole lies in state in the U.S. Capitol

Watch Live: Bob Dole lies in state in the U.S. Capitolget the free app
Bob Dole, World War II veteran, senator and 1996 GOP presidential candidate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98.
The hearse carrying Dole is expected to arrive at the Capitol shortly before 10 a.m. ET and a formal ceremony will follow. President Biden is expected to speak at the service.
Dole will then lie in state from noon until 8 p.m., but due to COVID-19 protocols, it will not be open to the public. Lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda is reserved for prestigious lawmakers and citizens.
Dole served in the House and Senate for over 30 years. First elected to the House in 1964, he was elected to the Senate in 1968, where he served as the leader of the Senate Republicans for decades. He left office in 1996 to focus on his presidential campaign.
A formal departure ceremony will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. before his funeral at the National Cathedral. There will also be a funeral service in Russell, Kansas, and he will lie in state in the Kansas State Capitol.
How to watch Bob Dole lie in state
What: Bob Dole lies in state at the U.S. Capitol
Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021
Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol – Washington, D.C.
