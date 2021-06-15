How to watch Biden and Putin meet and Biden's news conference afterward

How to watch Biden and Putin meet and Biden's news conference afterwardget the free app
President Biden's much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, following the end of the NATO summit and Mr. Biden's first G-7 conference. The two men are expected to first meet at roughly 1 p.m. local time in Geneva, or 7 a.m. ET and shake hands before going into a conference.
Mr. Biden will hold a press conference after the meeting, which is expected to last a few hours.
At a press conference on Monday, Mr. Biden declined to say what his desired outcomes are for the meeting, which comes as believed Russian hackers have attacked U.S. infrastructure and as Putin says he can't guarantee Russian activist Alexey Navalny will survive prison.
A recent CBS News poll shows the majority of Americans want Mr. Biden to be tough on Putin, rather than taking a more cooperative approach with the autocrat known for allowing human rights abuses.
Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said he expects the meeting to last four to five hours, with breaks and alterations in formats. The men are meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva.
Mr. Biden declined to tell reporters Monday at a press conference exactly what concessions he wants from Putin.
"Look, I've been doing this a long time," he said Monday. "The last thing anyone would do is negotiate in front of the world press as to how he's going to approach a critical meeting with another adversary and/or someone who could be an adversary. It's the last thing I'm going to do. But I will tell you this: I'm going to make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate, if he chooses. And if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past, relative to cybersecurity and some other activities, then we will respond. We will respond in kind."
