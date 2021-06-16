Key takeaways from Putin's remarks after meeting with Biden President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first face-to-face meeting since Mr. Biden took office. The highly anticipated discussions in Geneva finished in under three hours. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe, CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis and Timothy Frye, author of "Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin’s Russia" and a professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University, joined CBSN to discuss the historic summit.