What came out of Biden's meeting with Putin President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed topics ranging from climate change and human rights to allegations of election meddling and hacking during their historic meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer, CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis, CBSN tech reporter Dan Patterson and Heather Conley, senior vice president for Europe, Eurasia and the Arctic at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what came out of the meeting.