Live Updates: Biden pauses to honor King as preparations continue for inauguration

Live Updates: Biden pauses to honor King as preparations continue for inaugurationget the free app
Washington — President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden are honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, two days before Mr. Biden is sworn-in as president of the United States.
The Bidens are recognizing the federal holiday celebrating King's life by volunteering at a food pantry in Philadelphia and urging Americans to give back to their communities.
"Dr. King once said, everyone can be great because everyone can serve. It's one of his many lessons that endures today. And we've seen throughout this pandemic, from sewing masks to dropping out groceries to their elderly neighbors, Americans across the country know that service, looking out for one another, is part of who we are as a nation," Mr. Biden said in a video posted over the weekend.
In Washington, thousands of National Guard troops have the city in a state of lockdown in preparation for Wednesday's inauguration. Streets around the Capitol, National Mall and White House are blocked off in an attempt to stave off the potential for unrest around the new president's swearing-in.
The FBI is vetting the troops coming to the capital for the inauguration, an Army spokesperson confirmed Monday, amid reports that defense officials are worried about an inside attack by troops guarding the ceremony.
"We're continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation," Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press.
Capitol on lockdown due to "external security threat"
The Capitol is on lockdown due to an "external security threat," according to a notice issued by Capitol Police. The West Front of the Capitol is evacuating.
"All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover," a text alert sent to staffers said.
The announcement was also heard over loud speakers at the Capitol.
Zak Hudak, Ariana Freeman and Arden Farhi
National Guard troops being vetted as they arrive to guard Capitol
U.S. defense officials say they're worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing the inauguration, prompting the vetting of all 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.
The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. And it underscores fears that some of the very people assigned to protect the city over the next several days could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs in attendance.
General Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS News national security correspondent David Martin the Guard has been meeting with its troops as they arrive in D.C.
"In coordination with the Secret Service and the FBI, they're screening all the personnel that are coming in," Hokanson said.
Read more here.
"Cowboys for Trump" leader arrested over Capitol riot
A New Mexico county official and founder of the group Cowboys for Trump who had vowed to return to Washington after last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol to "plant our flag" on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk has been arrested Sunday by the FBI.
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol.
According to court documents, Griffin told investigators that he was "caught up" in the crowd, which pushed its way through the barricades and entered the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, but he said he did not enter the building and instead remained on the U.S. Capitol steps.
On Thursday, Griffin, said he planned to travel with firearms to Washington, D.C., for Biden's inauguration.
"I'm gonna be there on January 20 ... and I'm gonna take a stand for our country and for our freedoms," Griffin said during a meeting of the Otero County Board of Commissioners.
"I'm gonna leave either tonight or tomorrow. I've got a .357 Henry Big Boy rifle lever action that I've got in the trunk of my car and I've got a .357 single action revolver, the Colt Ruger Vaquero that I'll have underneath the front seat on my right side and I will embrace my Second Amendment," he said.
How DHS plans to secure the Biden Inauguration
On "60 Minutes," correspondent Scott Pelley reported on the expansive operation to ensure President-elect Joseph R. Biden is sworn into office without incident.
The event is designated a "National Special Security Event" and security coordination across multiple government jurisdictions at the local, state, and federal level is led by the Secret Service. The agency famous for protecting presidents falls under the auspice of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is absent of a Senate-confirmed secretary and whose former acting chief, Chad Wolf, resigned from the post last week.
Among the agency's leadership who remains is Ken Cuccinelli. The acting deputy DHS secretary, also unconfirmed by the Senate, told Pelley the deployment of National Guard troops around the capital is a preemptive and preventative security measure.
"A lot of what you see, Scott, is confidence building," Cuccinelli said. "Secret Service's plan was already very resilient for any threat like January 6th and many times it."
Read more here or watch in the player below: