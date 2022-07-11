Watch Live: Biden marks passage of new bipartisan gun law

Watch Live: Biden marks passage of new bipartisan gun lawget the free app
Washington — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are marking the passage of the recent bipartisan gun control legislation with a White House event Monday, bringing lawmakers and stakeholders together to commemorate the realization of the first significant gun control legislation in decades.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed Congress with significant bipartisan support, enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21, provides billions of dollars for mental health services and gives $750 million to states to incentivize crisis intervention programs. Critically, it closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to ensure convicted domestic abusers can't purchase a firearm for five years.
Still, the White House says Mr. Biden will continue to press Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other things, both of which are near impossibilities in a 50-50 Senate with midterm elections months away.
"This bill doesn't do everything I want, but includes actions I've longed called for that saves lives," Mr. Biden said when he signed the bill into law last month.
Congress has been out of session for the Independence Day holiday, so the White House had to hold off on an event to commemorate the new legislation in order to invite lawmakers who were key to the bill's passage.
How to watch Biden's event marking passage of new gun law
- What: President Biden marks the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
- Date: July 11, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Location: White House South Lawn
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.