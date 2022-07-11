Biden hails new gun legislation: "Lives will be saved today and tomorrow because of this" President Biden marked the passage of the first new gun legislation in almost three decades, declaring that elected officials have "finally moved that mountain, a mountain of opposition, obstruction and indifference that stood in the way and stopped every effort of gun safety for 30 years in this nation." He told an audience of bipartisan lawmakers, families of gun violence victims and stakeholders gathered at the White House that the new law would save lives "today and tomorrow" and that "it matters." Nonetheless, Mr. Biden said, "It's not enough, and we all know that," and he vowed to fight for more gun control laws to help curb gun violence. Watch his remarks.