Watch Live: Men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery's murder are sentenced in Georgia

Travis and Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will be sentenced by a Georgia judge on Friday for their roles in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The three men were convicted in November for the February 2020 killing.
Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed while jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The shooting was captured on cellphone video, which the jury viewed during the trial.
Prosecutors said Arbery was out running when the men chased him through the neighborhood, eventually boxing him in with their trucks before Travis McMichael fired the fatal shots. The defense team argued the men believed Arbery was a burglary suspect and claimed they acted in self defense.
The jurors spent just 10 hours deliberating before finding Travis McMichael guilty on all counts, including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. His father Gregory McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were not convicted of malice murder, but were found guilty of felony murder and other charges.
They all face a life sentence, but the judge can decide on the possibility of parole after 30 years, according to The Associated Press.
The McMichaels and Bryan are also facing federal hate crime charges. A separate trial in the federal case is scheduled to begin on February 7.
Clare Hymes contributed reporting.
Date: Friday, January 7, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Brunswick, Georgia
