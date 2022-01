Arbery’s family rejects alleged plea deal request for federal hate crime charges Ahmaud Arbery's family attorney, Lee Merritt, claims Travis and Greg McMichael asked the family of Ahmaud Arbery for a plea deal for their federal hate crime charges. Merritt and Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, join "CBS Mornings" to explain why they turned them down and what they hope for during today's sentencing.