Three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison The three men convicted in the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday. Travis and Gregory McMichael received life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, has the possibility of parole after 30 years. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann and CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joined CBSN with more on the case.