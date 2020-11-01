2020 Election Live Updates: Trump blitzes swing states as Biden focuses on Pennsylvania

2020 Election Live Updates: Trump blitzes swing states as Biden focuses on Pennsylvaniaget the free app
With Election Day just two days away, President Trump and Joe Biden are continuing to campaign through potential swing states. Mr. Trump is set to hold rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
Biden will be in Pennsylvania, one day after Mr. Trump held several rallies in the state. "If we win Pennsylvania, it's over," the president said in Reading.
While Mr. Trump has been trying to hang onto the state, Democrats have been trying to flip the state back. Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will barnstorm the state on Monday.
Biden campaigned with former President Barack Obama in Michigan on Saturday, where they skewered Mr. Trump for his focus on attendance at his rallies. "Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? What's with the crowd size?" Mr. Obama wondered.
Mr. Trump received some good news late Saturday in Iowa, a state he won by 10 points in 2016 but where polls lately have shown a tight race with Biden. A Des Moines Register poll released Saturday gave him a 7 point advantage over Biden, 48% to 41%. Mr. Trump will be in Dubuque. Iowa, on Sunday to campaign, and the campaign announced shortly after the poll was released that Ivanka Trump will visit Des Moines on Monday.
Early vote total tops 66% of 2016 turnout
More than 92 million Americans have already cast their ballots, amounting to more than 66% of 2016's overall turnout of 138 million votes.
In-person early votes account for 33,141,215 of the total so far, while 58,897,202 mail-in ballots have already been returned. Roughly 32 million mail-in ballots have yet to be returned.
Trump tells Pennsylvania crowd he signed an executive order protecting fracking
President Trump announced at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that he signed an executive order protecting fracking, calling it "great news" for the state. While Mr. Trump said he signed it on the way to the rally from the airport, the White House has not yet provided any additional details.
"If one of these maniacs comes along and they say, 'We're going to end fracking, we're going to destroy the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,' you can say, 'Sorry about that,'" Mr. Trump said Saturday.
Mr. Trump has tried to turn fracking into a campaign issue, falsely claiming his Democratic opponent supports a ban on it. Pennsylvania, 2020's key swing state, has benefited from fracking and the industry surrounding it more than most states. According to the Energy Information Administration, it produces more dry natural gas than every state except Texas. After the 2008 economic crisis, its economy rebounded partially due to an influx of fracking.
Des Moines Register poll gives Trump and Ernst solid leads in Iowa
In a Des Moines Register poll released the Saturday night before Election Day, Mr. Trump had opened up a 7 point lead over Joe Biden in the state, 48% to 41%. A poll by the Des Moines Register in September had the two tied.
Mr. Trump won Iowa by nearly 10 points in 2016, but Democrats have been hoping to recapture the state this year. Biden campaigned in Iowa on Friday, while Mr. Trump was there earlier this month and will hold a rally on Sunday in Dubuque.
According to the Des Moines Register poll, though, Mr. Trump has gained an edge over Biden with independents and Biden has lost some of his edge with women.
The poll of 814 likely Iowa voters was conducted by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines from October 26 to 29. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.
The Des Moines Register poll also had incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst pulling ahead of Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield 46% to 42%. It's the first Iowa poll that has had Ernst in the lead.
"It's really both a matter of Ernst rising and Greenfield fading a little bit," said J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. "There's sort of an equilibrium in terms of what's happening."