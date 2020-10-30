2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden head to battleground states in Midwest

2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden head to battleground states in Midwestget the free app
Heading into the final weekend of the campaign, both President Trump and Joe Biden will be in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Mr. Trump is also heading to Michigan, while Biden will be going to Iowa.
Both their running mates are going West, with Mike Pence in Arizona and Kamala Harris in Texas, the once solid Republican state that appears to be deadlocked with little time before Election Day. Turnout in Texas is already 94% of its total turnout in 2016, meaning the state is headed toward shattering voter turnout records.
But questions still remain about when results will come in throughout the country. A U.S. appeals court in Minnesota ruled Thursday that absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to definitively be counted. The court's opinion overruled a consent decree order that allowed absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted if they are returned up to seven days after Election Day.
And two Republican-heavy Pennsylvania counties, Cumberland and Butler, will not begin counting ballots until the day after the election. County election officials said their staffs are simply too small to tally mail ballots while at the same time running Election Day operations.
Latest Updates
Biden and Obama to campaign together in Michigan on Saturday
Biden and former President Obama will appear at two campaign events together in Michigan on Saturday, demonstrating the importance of the state to his campaign. Mr. Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, but Biden is hoping that he can win back the state this year, as well as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
CBS News' Battleground Tracker currently has Biden up 8 points over Mr. Trump, 53% to 45%.
Biden and Mr. Obama will appear at drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, two key metro areas in the state. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, is a co-chair of Biden's campaign
Days ahead of the election, Texas surpasses total votes from 2016 election
With just four days to go before Election Day, Texas, has already surpassed the total number of votes cast in the 2016 election. Friday is the final day of early voting in the state.
Over 9 million people have voted in Texas as of Friday, compared to 8.9 million in 2016. The high turnout raises hopes for Democrats who believe that this may be the year that Texas finally turns blue.
Large numbers of people who did not vote in 2016 are turning out this year. According to the Democratic elections data firm TargetSmart, 29.8% of those who have already voted in Texas did not cast a ballot in the last election.
Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas on Friday, appearing at events in Ft. Worth, McAllen and Houston.
Georgia senator pulls out of final debate
Republican Senator David Perdue of Georgia pulled out of the final debate in his reelection race and instead appeared at a rally with President Trump on Sunday. Perdue's decision came the day after a contentious debate in which his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, called Perdue a "crook."
"At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation. Shame on you, Senator," Perdue wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening in response to Perdue's cancellation.
"You did say that COVID-19 is no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no significant uptick in cases. All the while, you were looking after your own assets and your own portfolio," Ossoff had said in the debate.
Ossoff also slammed Perdue for introducing health care legislation containing loopholes that "specifically allow insurance companies to deny policies to Georgians with preexisting conditions."
In a statement, Perdue's campaign said that the senator did not want to attend a debate "listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia."
"For 8 of the last 14 days of this campaign, Senator Perdue went back to Washington to work for much needed COVID relief for Georgians which Jon Ossoff's top donor Chuck Schumer derailed," Perdue's campaign said. "To make up for the lost time, Senator Perdue has over 20 campaign stops planned for the closing days of this race, and he is excited to welcome and join President Trump in Georgia before November 3rd to campaign for both of their re-election efforts."
Biden campaigns in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin
Joe Biden will have his busiest day on the trail during the general election, holding drive-in events in Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Cloud, Minnesota, before traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for an event.
He is leading in Minnesota and Wisconsin, which President Trump won in 2016. Iowa, which Mr. Trump won by 10 points in 2016, is considered a toss-up by the CBS News Battleground Tracker.
Running mate Kamala Harris will be campaigning in Texas, which polls indicate is unexpectedly close this year. Harris will participate in voter mobilization events in Fort Worth, McAllen and Houston.
Trump rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota
President Trump will be holding rallies Friday in Waterford Township, Michigan, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota. He won Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016, but Minnesota has not gone for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972.
Polls have Mr. Trump trailing in all three states. According to CBS News' Battleground Tracker, Joe Biden is up 7 points in Michigan and Minnesota and up 6 points in Wisconsin.
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning Friday in Tucson and Flagstaff, Arizona.