2020 Election Live Updates: Trump campaigns out West as Biden focuses on virus
President Trump is hoping to drum up support in the battleground state of Nevada, holding a rally Wednesday afternoon across the border in neighboring Arizona due to the Silver State's coronavirus restrictions.
The president's swing out West comes with just six days until the election, as early voting totals continue to show high turnout across the country. A senior Trump campaign official told CBS News the president plans to visit 10 states during the last week of the campaign, and hold 11 rallies in the 48 hours before Election Day.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden is continuing to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduling a briefing with public health experts and planning to make remarks in Wilmington, Delaware. The U.S. is experiencing a surge in new infections, with more than 83,000 cases reported on both Monday and Tuesday, a new record.
Early vote totals show more than 71 million Americans have already cast their ballots, accounting for roughly 51% of the overall total from 2016.
Where the candidates are speaking on Wednesday
Here's the rundown of events for both candidates on Wednesday:
Biden
- Time TBD: Receives a briefing from public health experts
- Time TBD: Delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware
Trump
- 3:00 p.m.: Rally in Bullhead City, Arizona
- 5:45 p.m.: Rally in Goodyear, Arizona
More than 71 million have already voted by mail or in person
So far, over 71 million Americans have cast a ballot in the election by mail or early in person. With six days to go before Election Day, turnout totals in the U.S. have reached 51.5% of the 138 million who voted in 2016.
In Texas, vote totals have reached nearly 87% of the 2016 turnout. Hawaii, a more liberal state, has also seen close to 87% of 2016 turnout levels. And Washington, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina and Georgia totals are also above 70%.
The Associated Press, analyzing political data from the firm L2, reported that 25% of the votes are being cast by new voters or by those who vote infrequently. These voters are skewing younger and are less likely to be white.
Michigan judge blocks ban on openly carrying firearms at polling places
A Michigan state court judge blocked enforcement of a directive from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that prohibited people from openly carrying firearms on Election Day at polling places, clerk's offices and absent voter counting boards.
Judge Christopher Murray of the Michigan Court of Claims granted a request for a preliminary injunction from gun rights groups, who argued voter intimidation in the state is already illegal and Benson's directive was issued without regard to the state law that governs the rule-making process.
In an opinion issued Tuesday, Murray said Benson's directive was likely issued unlawfully as it did not follow the requirements of the state's Administrative Procedure Act.
"[E]njoining defendant's directive regarding open carry will not harm the public interest in ensuring intimidation free voting, as state laws — laws passed by the legislature and signed by the governor — already provide law enforcement with the tools to stop those whose goal it would be to intimidate voters, whether with or without a firearm," Murray wrote.
The judge said compliance with the state law "is no mere procedural nicety."
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said she intends to appeal the order.
"We intend to immediately appeal the judge's decision as this issue is of significant public interest and importance to our election process," Ryan Jarvi, spokesperson for Nessel, said in a statement.