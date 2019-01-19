Powerful and dangerous winter storm takes aim at Northeast





Dangerous blizzard sweeps across the nation

A large, powerful and dangerous winter storm is taking aim at about one-third of the nation this weekend. It rapidly moved from the Central Plains to the Midwest and is heading toward the Northeast. The storm is expected to drop snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice in many places. After that, temperatures are expected to turn bitterly cold. In Iowa Friday, a truck jack-knifed on snow-covered Interstate 35. Wind-driven snow had reduced visibility to less than half a mile on many of the state's roads.

In Minnesota, the interstate was closed Friday after accidents. Parts of the state may get more than eight inches of snow this weekend.

In Omaha, Nebraska, a Southwest airlines plane skidded off an icy runway Friday. There were no reported injuries. More than 1,100 flights were canceled Saturday due to the weather. Follow along below for updates:

Officials warn of flight disruptions Officials have warned of flight disruptions at airports, as well as possible changes in train schedules. By Saturday morning, 1,135 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled for Saturday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport reported that airlines there canceled nearly 470 flights "due to overnight snow and strong winds expected throughout the day." It advised travelers to get updates from airlines. Due to overnight snow and strong winds expected throughout the day, airlines at ORD have cancelled nearly 470 flights. For most up to date flight info, check directly with carrier. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) January 19, 2019

Amtrak canceled some trains Saturday from Chicago to Washington and New York and between New York and Boston and Pennsylvania on Sunday. Chicago is forecast to receive as much as 8 inches by Saturday and wind gusts in the Chicago area are expected to reach 35 mph.

N.J and Pennsylvania declare states of emergency On Friday, New Jersey and Pennsylvania declared states of emergency. "This storm has the potential to deliver every, every winter weather option that mother nature has," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe said at a news conference. In New Jersey, the state of emergency will go into effect at noon Saturday. "Our top priority is the safety of New Jerseyans, and we urge residents to stay off the roads and prepare for potential power outages," said Gov. Phil Murphy.