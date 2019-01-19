New Jersey, Pennsylvania declare state of emergency ahead of winter storm

A major winter storm is moving across the Midwest towards the Northeast, and is expected to bring a mixture of heavy snow, ice and rain to 30 states. New Jersey and Pennsylvania have declared states of emergency in the hours before the storm.

The National Weather Service said Pittsburgh could get up to 11 inches, while parts of the Poconos could get 15 inches. Crews are preparing to hit the roads to plow, salt and sand, but officials are urging people to stay home.

"This storm has the potential to deliver every, every winter weather option that mother nature has," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe said in a news conference Friday.

The state imposed a 45 mph speed limit and banned all commercial traffic from traveling on interstates and expressways.

Airports, already hampered by the shutdown, are expected to be busy for the holiday weekend. They're bracing for the worst. There were more than 3,600 flight delays at airports across the country Friday, according to Flightaware.com. There have been 472 cancellations and counting.

New York is expecting up to 6 inches of snow. Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to prepare for the storm Saturday morning and get off the roads by 7 p.m. "Sunday is going to be a mess, based on what we know," he said, CBS New York reports. "Expect it to be very hard to get around."