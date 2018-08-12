White nationalists and counter-protesters are expected to gather in front of the White House Sunday to mark one year since the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. Police in Washington, D.C., are promising tight security for the "Unite the Right" rally.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville ahead of the anniversary. Last year, one woman, Heather Heyer, was struck and killed by a car driven by a white supremacist. That rally began as a protest against a plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which still stands in Charlottesville.
On Sunday, more than 200 people gathered at Charlottesville's Washington Park to protest racism and remember Heyer. They gathered to recite poetry, sing songs and hold a moment of silence. A crowd of activists gathered with her mother, Susan Bro, at the site where Heyer was killed.
Follow below for updates on Sunday's rally. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.