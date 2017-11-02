Trump names Jerome Powell Federal Reserve chairman -- live updates
Last Updated Nov 2, 2017 3:10 PM EDT
President Donald Trump is naming his pick to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve on Thursday, replacing the current chair, Janet Yellen.
Jerome Powell, a Federal Reserve governor, was reported by the Wall Street Journal Wednesday to be Mr. Trump's choice and had been informed of the president's decision Tuesday.
In tapping Jerome "Jay" Powell to be the next chair of the Fed, he has chosen a Republican version of Yellen when it comes to the cautious schedule of interest rate boosts.
Follow along for live updates below:
Jerome Powell
Trump announces Powell as nominee
In the White House Rose Garden President Trump announced he has nominated Jay Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, calling him strong, committed and smart.
He also said that Powell has proven to be a consensus builder for sound economic policy.
The president thanked Janet Yellen for her service as chair, saying she is "a wonderful woman who has done a terrific job" and served for the past four years with "dedication."
