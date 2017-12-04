Mr. Trump is expected to scale back the two national monuments, which were among the 27 he ordered Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to review earlier this year.
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, encouraged the president to review the monuments declared by Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, arguing that they take up too much federal land.
Following this advice, the Trump administration could shrink the size of the monuments between 77 and 92 percent.
Earlier Monday, Mr. Trump offered his full support for controversial Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in a tweet reading "Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama."
Trump remarks on Utah's "awesome natural beauty"
"Utah's awesome natural beauty is exceeded only by the warmth and grace and hospitality of its citizens," Mr. Trump said.
The president also promised the protect the people's religious liberty.
"Some people think that the natural resources of Utah should be controlled by a small handful of very distant bureaucrats, and guess what? They're wrong," Mr. Trump said.
President Trump thanks Utah for tax cut support
President Trump thanked the people of Utah for their support in "ushering massive tax cuts and reform through the Senate" and predicted that the tax overhaul would be a "big, beautiful Christmas present."
Mr. Trump invited Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to the stage, who greeted the audience.