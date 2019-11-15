Ousted Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing — live updates
Latest updates on impeachment hearings
- The House will hold its second public impeachment inquiry beginning at 9 a.m.
- Marie Yovanovitch was recalled from her post early following a campaign to discredit her led by Rudy Giuliani.
- Download the free CBS News app to stream live coverage of the impeachment hearings.
Washington -- The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled from her post earlier this year after a "smear campaign" led by Rudy Giuliani will testify Friday in the second public hearing in the impeachment inquiry.
Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch will appear before the House Intelligence Committee for the hearing, which begins at 9 a.m.
Yovanovitch was removed as ambassador in May after Giuliani and other Trump allies attacked her in television appearances and on Twitter, claiming she was disloyal to the Trump administration. In closed-door testimony in October, she told lawmakers that Giuliani worked in tandem with Yuriy Lutsenko, a former prosecutor in Ukraine, to allege she was standing in the way of investigations into supposed Ukrainian interference in the 2016 campaign and Burisma, the energy company that had employed Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son.
Although her Ukraine tour was supposed to end in 2020, in late April she was "abruptly told" to return to Washington "on the next plane." She did not know why she was being recalled and met with the deputy secretary of state, who told her Mr. Trump "had lost confidence" in her "and no longer wished me to serve as his ambassador." The secretary also told her there had been "a concerted campaign against" her, and there had been pressure to remove her since 2018.
Yovanovitch was also mentioned in Mr. Trump's July 25 call with the president of Ukraine. The president said she was "bad news" and "going to go through some things," according to the White House summary of the call.
Her removal and treatment by the administration rankled many officials in the State Department, one of whom resigned in September over the secretary of state's failure to publicly defend her.
What Democrats hope to accomplish with Yovanovitch's testimony
While testimony from Bill Taylor and George Kent on Tuesday was meant to provide a full timeline of efforts to pressure Ukraine, Democrats see former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as their messenger to highlight the consequences of a shadow foreign policy that emerged. Yovanovitch testifies Friday morning.
"She was removed in the spring of this year ... because she was so effective, and of course that cleared the way for the president's allies to take over Ukraine policy, and ultimately press for these political investigations beneficial to the president's 2020 campaign throughout the summer," said a Democratic aide working on the impeachment process. "She's really witness to, and kind of a victim of, the first chapter of the story."
Democrats will draw attention to Mr. Trump's comments about Yovanovitch on the July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president called her "bad news" and said she was "going to go through some things." In her closed-door testimony, Yovanovitch said, "I didn't know what it meant. I was very concerned. I still am." She told investigators she felt threatened.
She also said she learned Giuliani wanted her removed from office when she found out he had met with Yuriy Lutsenko, a former Ukrainian prosecutor. "Mr. Lutsenko ... was in communication with Mayor Giuliani and that they had plans, and that they were going to, you know, do things, including to me," she said.
They'll also highlight Yovanovitch's exemplary record, as described by other nonpolitical witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. -- Rebecca Kaplan
How to watch Friday's impeachment hearing
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2019
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Who: Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
- Online stream: CBSN, in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
- On TV: Your local CBS station