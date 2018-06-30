Marches are underway across cities in the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies. Hundreds of thousands of protesters could attend more than 700 marches in cities from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Dozens of progressive groups planned the "Families Belong Together" protests on Saturday including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Move On and the Women's March. They are demanding the Trump administration end family separations, end family detentions and reverse its "zero tolerance" policy.