Michigan primary
In Michigan, incumbent Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow is running for re-election. She will run in the general election against former West Point graduate and Iraq veteran John James or businessman Sandy Pensler.
In the gubernatorial race, there are three Democratic candidates vying for their party's nomination -- Gretchen Whitmer, Abdul El-Sayed, and Shri Thanedar. Meanwhile, there are four Republican candidates but the two who have emerged as the frontrunners: State Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley.
Mr. Trump endorsed Schuette via tweet saying he will be a "fantastic" governor. Calley rescinded his endorsement of then candidate Trump during the 2016 presidential election after the "Access Hollywood" tape was published.
CBS News also rates Michigan's 8th and 11th congressional districts as "very likely" or "probably" competitive in November's midterm elections.
Hillary Clinton recorded a robocall ahead of Tuesday for Haley Stevens in Michigan's 11th, endorsing Stevens' experience as chief of staff for the auto bailout during the Obama administration.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET in Michigan