Eye Opener: WikiLeaks founder arrested

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested after more than six years holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Also, a life-threatening blizzard reaches full strength in the upper Midwest, closing highways and blacking out widespread areas. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.