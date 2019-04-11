Nipsey Hussle "Celebration of Life" memorial service – live updates
Nipsey Hussle's family is honoring the late rapper by hosting a "Celebration of Life" memorial service Thursday at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Multiple speakers and performers will be on hand to honor the Grammy-nominated musician.
How to watch the Nispey Hussle "Celebration of Life"
- What: Nipsey Hussle "Celebration of Life" memorial service
- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2019
- Time: Begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Sold-out crowd at Staples Center
Hussle's Instagram account announced the event in conjunction with the Staples Center earlier this week. The stadium has a capacity of more than 20,000 seats. Free tickets were made available on the Staples Center website, but all tickets for the event were quickly snapped up.
Service will be followed by a 25 mile funeral procession
Following the memorial, a 25.5 mile funeral procession will travel from Staples Center through the South Central Los Angeles neighborhoods of Inglewood and Watts, before ending at Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district. Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn cemetery.
The rapper's community impact
An outpouring of grief over Nipsey Hussle's killing spread through the Los Angeles community. Fans gathered around his clothing store for a vigil and artistic murals have appeared around L.A. to commemorate his life.
Aside from being a Grammy-nominated rapper and musician, Hussle was a fixture in the South Los Angeles community where he was born and raised. Last year, he opened a STEM center and co-working space called Vector 90 where young people could attend classes. He hoped to help bridge the gap between disadvantaged kids and Silicon Valley.
Prior to his death, the 33-year-old had written a letter to the police commissioner expressing a willingness to hold a meeting about ways to reduce gang violence.
Murder suspect arrested
Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31. Police have arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder and charged him with murder.
Holder pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance Thursday in Los Angeles Thursday, two days after his arrest after a nearly 48-hour manhunt.
Authorities say Holder and Hussle, who knew each other, has several conversations Sunday outside the rapper's South L.A. clothing store. They say Holder eventually returned with a handgun and shot Hussle, who was declared dead at a hospital. He also wounded two other men during the attack, authorities said.