Rapper Nipsey Hussle memorialized in Los Angeles murals

Rapper Nipsey Hussle — who was shot and killed Sunday — has been memorialized in three murals in various locations around Los Angeles, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is being remembered not just for his music but for his deep community involvement and activism. He had planned to meet with Los Angeles Police Department officials to discuss ways to fight gang violence in the city.

The murals have popped up all week following Hussle's death. One of the murals includes Lakers star LeBron James and rap legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. All three highlight his impact on his community.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot to death in front of Marathon Clothing, the South Los Angeles store he founded in 2017. Two other men were wounded in the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Eric Holder, was arrested Tuesday and faces a murder charge. Police described a dispute between the two men as being of a "personal nature."