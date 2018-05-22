A new European data-protection law goes into effect Friday.
Follow along with Mark Zuckerberg testimony updates below
Zuckerberg: Over 200 apps suspended from Facebook
12:47 p.m. ET: Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook has suspended more than 200 apps from its platform in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
The Facebook CEO also told European lawmakers that the company has investigated thousands of apps after concerns were raised about them.
Zuckerberg: Facebook investing in security
12:41 p.m. ET: Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook would hire 20,000 people to work on safety and security by the end of the year.
"On top of the investments that we're making in other areas, I expect that these increased investments in security will significantly impact our profitability," Zuckerberg said. "But I want to be clear: Keeping people safe will always be more important than maximizing our profits."
Mark Zuckerberg: "We haven't done enough"
12:36 p.m. ET: Mark Zuckerberg apologized to European lawmakers for not doing enough to protect Facebook users' data, saying "we haven't done enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm."
"That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections and developers misusing people's information," Zuckerberg said. "We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a mistake, and I'm sorry for it."
What is Mark Zuckerberg expected to say?
11:54 a.m. ET: Mark Zuckerberg plans to apologize for not taking a broad enough view of Facebook's responsibilities, a source told CBS News.
The Facebook CEO is expected to discuss action the company has taken against Cambridge Analytica, according to a source with knowledge of Zuckerberg's remarks.
Cambridge Analytica is the controversial, now-shuttered British political consulting firm whose use of Facebook data during the 2016 American presidential election and the U.K. "Brexit" referendum has led to multiple investigations.
Zuckerberg was also expected to discuss Facebook's efforts to protect election integrity and seek to emphasize the importance of Europe to the company.