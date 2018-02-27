Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes announcement on opioid policy -- live stream
Last Updated Feb 27, 2018 1:40 PM EST
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has invited several state attorneys general to the Justice Department Tuesday to hold a press conference to announce a new opioid policy. The move is part of Sessions' ongoing campaign to combat the nation's crippling opioid epidemic.
Sessions has said that fighting the opioid epidemic is a priority of the Trump administration, as well as his Justice Department.
State attorneys general from Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas, Utah, Texas, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania will appear with Sessions for the announcement, along with DEA Administrator Robert W. Patterson and the DOJ Opioid Coordinator Mary Daly.
Sessions on opioid crisis
Sessions said 2017 was "worse maybe not so large" but still an increase in opioid-related deaths than the year prior.
"President Trump has made ending this crisis a priority for his administration and taken action from the beginning of his administraiton," he said.
Sessions highlights the administration's successes in creating enforcement teams, prosecuting opioid-related crimes and cracking down on purchases of opioids on the dark web.
Sessions takes podium
AG Jeff Sessions thanks the state attorneys general for coming. He says each of them has made committing opioid abuse a priority and shone outstanding leadership.
He calls White House aid Kellyanne Conway a great "force" in the administration's efforts to combat opioid abuse.