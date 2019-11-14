Watch live: Trump holds rally in Bossier City, Louisiana

President Trump is rallying supporters in Louisiana for the second week in a row. On Thursday, the president is heading to Bossier City after holding a rally last week in Monroe, Louisiana.

Thursday's rally is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Trump's rally

What: Trump rally in Bossier City, Louisiana

Trump rally in Bossier City, Louisiana When: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Thursday, November 14, 2019 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: CenturyLink Center - Bossier City, Louisiana

CenturyLink Center - Bossier City, Louisiana Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The president's second rally in the state comes after the first day of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor testified that one of his aides overheard Mr. Trump on a phone call with U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, asking about "the investigations." That aide was confirmed by CBS News to be David Holmes, who will be testifying behind closed doors before Congress Friday.

Republicans, including the president, attempted to dismiss the testimony by Taylor and another career diplomat, State Department official George Kent. The president decried the proceedings as a "witch hunt."

"I hear it's a joke. I haven't watched — I haven't watched for one minute because I've been with the president, which is much more important as far as I'm concerned. This is a sham. And it shouldn't be allowed," Mr. Trump said Wednesday during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House.