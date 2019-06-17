Life inside Syria's last rebel stronghold

CBS News has gained rare access inside Syria, which is now in its eighth year of civil war. Syrian forces have begun a new bombing campaign, and there are fears that a full-scale offensive could be next. The province of Idlib, home to three million people, is one of the last remaining areas in western Syria that the government does not control. Holly Williams recently returned from Idlib, where she saw firsthand what life is like for those living in constant fear.