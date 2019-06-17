Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress and jeans queen, has died at age 95
Gloria Vanderbilt, the "poor little rich girl" heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and '80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. Cooper said Vanderbilt had advanced stomach cancer in an obituary broadcast on the network.
Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt.
