California officials said they've identified most of the 59 people known to have died in wildfires that started a week ago. Searchers recovered eight more victims of the "Camp Fire" north of Sacramento on Wednesday along with a third victim of the "Woolsey Fire" near Los Angeles.
In the "Camp Fire," 130 other people are still unaccounted for. The blaze has destroyed nearly 9,000 homes and forced at least 52,000 people to evacuate.
Although officials have not yet determined what started the fire, about two dozen victims have filed suit against Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for allegedly failing to maintain its power lines. In Southern California, officials estimate the "Woolsey Fire" has destroyed nearly 500 homes.
Now there's another threat: Rain in the forecast, which could bring mudslides.