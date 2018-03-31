It's Final Four Saturday. San Antonio's Alamodome is home to the semi-final round of the NCAA Men's basketball tournament. The last four teams standing are No. 3 seed Michigan, No. 11 Loyola-Chicago, No. 1 Villanova and No. 3 Kansas. They will compete in the semi-finals for a chance to become this year's national champion.
Michigan (32-7) takes on Loyola-Chicago (32-5) at 6:09 p.m. ET in the first game of the evening. The Wolverines are currently a -5.5 favorite to win and advance to the final.
Villanova (34-3) will then face Kansas (31-7) at 8:49 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are currently a five-point favorite to win the game and advance to the final.
All times below are Eastern unless otherwise noted.