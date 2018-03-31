How to watch the Final Four games tonight

It's Final Four Saturday. San Antonio's Alamodome is home to the semi-final round of the NCAA Men's basketball tournament, affectionately known as March Madness. The last four teams standing are No. 3 seed Michigan, No. 11 Loyola-Chicago, No. 1 Villanova and No. 3 Kansas. They will compete in the semi-finals for a chance to become this year's national champion.

How to watch the Final Four today:

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas When: Saturday, March 31

Saturday, March 31 Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan: 6:09 p.m. ET

6:09 p.m. ET Villanova vs. Kansas: 8:49 p.m. ET

8:49 p.m. ET Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Watch online stream: NCAA.com

NCAA.com Live blog: Check back here for CBS News' live blog

Check back here for CBS News' live blog Mobile: CBS Sports App

The first tip-off begins with the Michigan Wolverines taking on this year's Cinderella team, the South's No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, at 6:09 p.m. ET tonight.

Afterwards, it's a battle of the East and Midwest No. 1 seeds as the Villanova Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks will face off at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan

The first Final Four game tonight features the Michigan Wolverines tipping off against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers.

Michigan (32-7) will try to end Loyola-Chicago's run with its stingy defense, which is ranked eighth in the nation. They've only allowed just 63.1 points per game this year.

In the tournament, The Wolverines have looked dominant in wins against Texas A&M, but they needed a buzzer-beater to survive against Houston.

Loyola-Chicago (32-5) will need to lean on quality shots and their transition defense for a shot at the National Championship. They've only allowed 62.4 points per game.

Line: Michigan is currently a -5.5 favorite to win the game and advance to the final.

Fun fact from our friends at CBS Sports: Michigan has been favored in every NCAA Tournament 2018 game so far, whereas Loyola-Chicago has been an underdog each time.

Villanova vs. Kansas

The battle of the No. 1 seeds pits the Villanova Wildcats against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Villanova is ranked first in the nation in offensive efficiency and second in effective field goal percentage, according to Kenpom.com. Villanova is a -5 point favorite to win Saturday's game.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander believes the Wildcats are the best team in the tournament and in the school's history. In this year's tournament, Villanova has racked up 47 3-pointers through four rounds -- the most in tournament history.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks rank in the top five nationally in offensive efficiency and shoots above 40 percent from deep.

Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports thinks redshirt sophomore Malik Newman gives the Jayhawks the edge on Saturday evening. He says Newman isn't the team's best player but he's their most consistent. Newman has averaged 18.1 points on 51.3 percent three-point shooting over the last 13 games. And against Duke, Newman scored a career-high 32 points and was the team's most clutch player on both sides of the court.

"He is the reason a Kansas team that seemed in trouble in January is sitting pretty as we near April," Forgrave writes.

