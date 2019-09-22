2019 Emmy Awards: "Game of Thrones" leads with 32 nominations
Stars from some of your favorite TV and streaming series will converge at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, broadcasting live at 8 p.m. ET. The final season of "Game of Thrones" leads the pack with 32 nominations, having been notably nominated in all seven drama categories.
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a comedy series streaming on Amazon Prime, has 20 nominations. HBO boasts a dizzying 137 nominations, while Netflix is close behind with 117 nominations.
Noticeably absent, however, is a host. The Emmys decided to follow the Oscars lead and do away with the position this year. This is the first time it's happened since 2003.
ET Online will have live red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET, available for free in the video player above. They will also have a post-show recap beginning at 11 p.m. ET.
Follow along below as winners are announced, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt's Creek
- Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Outstanding Television Movie
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Nicey Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Veep
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America
Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice