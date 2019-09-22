For The Record: Mark Knopfler

Mark Knopfler says he can't think of anything good about fame, which is one reason he dissolved his hit band, Dire Straits, when they were at the peak of their success in the 1980s. But he continues to make music, most recently with the album "Down the Road Wherever." And as he wraps a tour of America, Knopfler sat down with Anthony Mason to talk about the music he has written, for himself and others, and why he calls it his obsession.