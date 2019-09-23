Live

Emmy Awards 2019: The hottest red carpet arrivals

    • Kerry Washington

      Kerry Washington walks the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.

      Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    • Kristen Bell

      Actress Kristen Bell attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Emilia Clarke

      Emilia Clarke attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Taraji P. Henson

      Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • RuPaul

      RuPaul arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt

      Actor Peter Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt — a playwright and theater director — arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Ava DuVernay

      Ava DuVernay walks the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Metz

      Actress Chrissy Metz attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Maisie Williams

      Maisie Williams arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Laverne Cox

      Laverne Cox arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

    • Jameela Jamil

      Actress Jameela Jamil arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Gwendoline Christie

      Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Kit Harington

      Kit Harington attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • Rachel Brosnahan

      Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Sophie Turner

      Sophie Turner attends the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • Billy Porter

      Billy Porter attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kate McKinnon

      Kate McKinnon arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Nathalie Emmanuel

      Nathalie Emmanuel arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Amy Adams

      Amy Adams arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge

      Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images

    • Lena Headey

      Lena Headey wears a floral print at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • Brittany Snow

      Actress Brittany Snow arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Terrence Howard

      Terrence Howard attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Alfie Allen

      Alfie Allen takes a selfie with fans at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

    • Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

      Actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Natasha Lyonne

      Natasha Lyonne attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Aidy Bryant

      Aidy Bryant of "Saturday Night Live" fame arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Laura Linney

      Laura Linney arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Sandra Oh

      Actress Sandra Oh arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Amy Poehler

      Amy Poehler wears gold at the 71st Emmy Awards

      Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    • Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

      Actor Michael Douglas and his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, attend the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Maya Rudolph

      Maya Rudolph attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Busy Philipps

      Busy Philipps wears yellow at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • Bill Hader

      Bill Hader attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • Alex Borstein

      Actress Alex Borstein arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

    • Anna Chlumsky

      Actress Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

    • Lin-Manuel Miranda

      Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Joey King

      Actress Joey King wears red at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Nicole Scherzinger

      Nicole Scherzinger attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • John Bradley

      Actor John Bradley attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Ashley Nicole Black

      Actress and comedian Ashley Nicole Black arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Christina Applegate

      Actress Christina Applegate attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch

      Actress Catherine O'Hara and her husband, actor Bo Welch, arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

    • Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert

      "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert and his wife, actress Evelyn McGee-Colbert, attend the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Members of the "Saturday Night Live" cast

      Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and Melissa Villaseñor arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Sarah Silverman

      Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Emanuela Postacchini

      Actress Emanuela Postacchini arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Naomi Watts

      Actress Naomi Watts wears black at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • Jae Suh Park and Randall Park

      Actress Jae Suh Park and her husband, actor Randall Park, arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • James Van Der Beek

      James Van Der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

    • Jenny McCarthy

      Actress Jenny McCarthy arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Jodie Comer

      "Killing Eve" actress Jodie Comer arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

      Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kelly Osbourne

      Kelly Osbourne sports purple hair and a black frock while she walks the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Kenan Thompson

      Kenan Thompson arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: J.Emilio Flores/Invision/AP

    • Kristin Cavallari

      Reality television star Kristin Cavallari attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Marin Hinkle

      Actress Marin Hinkle arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Mario Lopez

      "Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez attends the 71st Emmy Awards with his arm in a sling. Lopez underwent surgery in September for a torn bicep.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Michael Kelly

      Actor Michael Kelly arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: J.Emilio Flores/Invision/AP

    • Milo Ventimiglia

      Actor Milo Ventimiglia attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

    • Patricia Clarkson

      Actress Patricia Clarkson arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Jonathan Banks and Rebecca Banks

      Actor Jonathan Banks and his daughter Rebecca Banks arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Margaret Qualley

      Actress Margaret Qualley attends the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

      Actor Sam Rockwell and actress Leslie Bibb arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

    • Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

      Actor Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine

      Actress Chloe Bridges and actor Adam DeVine arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Zoe Kazan

      Actress Zoe Kazan arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Lilly Singh and Humble The Poet

      YouTube personality and television host Lilly Singh and Canadian rapper Humble The Poet attend the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Luke Kirby

      Actor Luke Kirby arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Halsey

      Singer Halsey arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart

      Actor Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Stewart, attend the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Anthony Carrigan

      Actor Anthony Carrigan arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images