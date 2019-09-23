Emmy Awards 2019: The hottest red carpet arrivals

-
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington walks the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
-
Kristen Bell
Actress Kristen Bell attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
-
RuPaul
RuPaul arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt
Actor Peter Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt — a playwright and theater director — arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay walks the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
-
Chrissy Metz
Actress Chrissy Metz attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
-
Jameela Jamil
Actress Jameela Jamil arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Kit Harington
Kit Harington attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
-
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner attends the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
-
Billy Porter
Billy Porter attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Amy Adams
Amy Adams arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images
-
Lena Headey
Lena Headey wears a floral print at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
-
Brittany Snow
Actress Brittany Snow arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Terrence Howard
Terrence Howard attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Alfie Allen
Alfie Allen takes a selfie with fans at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
-
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant of "Saturday Night Live" fame arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Laura Linney
Laura Linney arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Sandra Oh
Actress Sandra Oh arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler wears gold at the 71st Emmy Awards
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
-
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Actor Michael Douglas and his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, attend the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps wears yellow at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
-
Bill Hader
Bill Hader attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
-
Alex Borstein
Actress Alex Borstein arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
-
Anna Chlumsky
Actress Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Joey King
Actress Joey King wears red at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
John Bradley
Actor John Bradley attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Ashley Nicole Black
Actress and comedian Ashley Nicole Black arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Christina Applegate
Actress Christina Applegate attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch
Actress Catherine O'Hara and her husband, actor Bo Welch, arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
-
Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert and his wife, actress Evelyn McGee-Colbert, attend the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Members of the "Saturday Night Live" cast
Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and Melissa Villaseñor arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Sarah Silverman
Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Emanuela Postacchini
Actress Emanuela Postacchini arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Naomi Watts
Actress Naomi Watts wears black at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
-
Jae Suh Park and Randall Park
Actress Jae Suh Park and her husband, actor Randall Park, arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
-
Jenny McCarthy
Actress Jenny McCarthy arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Jodie Comer
"Killing Eve" actress Jodie Comer arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne sports purple hair and a black frock while she walks the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: J.Emilio Flores/Invision/AP
-
Kristin Cavallari
Reality television star Kristin Cavallari attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Marin Hinkle
Actress Marin Hinkle arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Mario Lopez
"Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez attends the 71st Emmy Awards with his arm in a sling. Lopez underwent surgery in September for a torn bicep.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Michael Kelly
Actor Michael Kelly arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: J.Emilio Flores/Invision/AP
-
Milo Ventimiglia
Actor Milo Ventimiglia attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP
-
Patricia Clarkson
Actress Patricia Clarkson arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Jonathan Banks and Rebecca Banks
Actor Jonathan Banks and his daughter Rebecca Banks arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Margaret Qualley
Actress Margaret Qualley attends the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Actor Sam Rockwell and actress Leslie Bibb arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
-
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Actor Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine
Actress Chloe Bridges and actor Adam DeVine arrive at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
Zoe Kazan
Actress Zoe Kazan arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Lilly Singh and Humble The Poet
YouTube personality and television host Lilly Singh and Canadian rapper Humble The Poet attend the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Luke Kirby
Actor Luke Kirby arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Halsey
Singer Halsey arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart
Actor Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Stewart, attend the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Anthony Carrigan
Actor Anthony Carrigan arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Credit: Getty Images