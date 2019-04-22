Earth Matters: Climate change challenges from every corner of the globe
On April 22, 1970, CBS News marked the first ever Earth Day with a special report anchored by Walter Cronkite. "The gravity of the message of Earth Day still came through: act or die," Cronkite said at the time.
CBS News correspondents reported on protests, clean-up efforts, and calls to action from all over the country. It was the start of the modern environmental movement. Now 49 years later, we are covering the environmental issues of the day -- this time from every corner of the globe.
We're in the Amazon rainforest in South America where deforestation threatens everything from the plants and animals to the indigenous tribes who live there. We'll take you to New Delhi, India, one of the most polluted cities in the world. We'll also meet the young people of South Africa leading a renewable energy revolution.
On the first Earth Day, Cronkite told viewers that cleaning up our planet would require both personal involvement and sacrifice. "Those who ignored Earth Day, well that's one thing. Those who ignore the crisis of our planet, that's quite another," he said.