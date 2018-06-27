President Trump is rallying supporters in Fargo, North Dakota, Wednesday night, in his second rally this week. He already held a rally in South Carolina on Monday.
Part of the purpose of Mr. Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally is to promote Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in North Dakota vying for Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp's seat. But as he usually does in such rallies, the president is expected to touch on a range of other favorite topics, like illegal immigration and the need for better border security.