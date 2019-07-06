Southern California jolted by biggest earthquake in 20 years - live updates
Southern California was rattled by another earthquake late Friday evening. The magnitude 7.1 quake caused injuries, sparked fires and closed roadways.
The latest earthquake happened just after 8 p.m. local time and was centered in the Mojave Desert near the town of Ridgecrest, which is still recovering from a 6.4 quake on the Fourth of July.
Amusement parks closed
The quake affected amusement parks across two states. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita and Disneyland in Orange County closed their rides while the Big Apple Coaster swayed at the New York-New York hotel in Las Vegas.
Dozens of aftershocks reported
Dozens of aftershocks have been reported following Friday evening's 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit near Ridgecrest, just one day after a 6.4 magnitude quake rocked the area,CBS Los Angeles reports. Most of the aftershocks have been less than 3 magnitude.
California governor issues emergency declaration
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency declaration in response to the damage reported in Ridgecrest.
"On behalf of all Californians, I offer my heartfelt support to those affected by tonight's earthquake near Ridgecrest. The State of California will continue to offer support to aid residents in the region," he said in a statement.
"I have also activated the State Operations Center in Mather, California to its highest level and the center is already working closely with state, federal and local emergency managers and first responders."
Officials assessing damage in Kern County
Authorities are going street to street assessing the damage in Kern County. Local fire officials are concerned about the structural integrity of a church in Tronc, CBS Los Angeles reported.
Houses throughout the town were strewn with books, fallen televisions and broken glass, but most concerning is the structural damage and cracks that can be seen in foundations.
"I was inside the house and it started shaking," resident Randy Witcher said. "I was in my lounge chair and it started shaking and it continued."
"I fell down on the front porch," he said. "It was very loud. You talk about a train rumbling, and that is what it sounds like."
More aftershocks expected
There's a very good chance the region could get more 5 magnitude aftershocks. There is a 1 in 20 chance the region could get a bigger earthquake.
Seismologist Lucy Jones said there have been more than a thousand aftershocks since a 6.4 magnitude quake rattled the same region on Independence Day. That tremor is now considered a foreshock to the much larger quake Friday night. If the 7.1 measurement sticks, it would be the largest earthquake to shake the region in two decades.