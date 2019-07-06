The Teskey Brothers perform "Hold Me"

The soul-blues band The Teskey Brothers was founded by brothers Josh and Sam Teskey in 2008. They started out by busking and playing parties in Melbourne, Australia – and since then, they've maintained a do-it-yourself attitude toward making music by self-producing their 2017 debut. They're following it up with their next release, "Run Home Slow," which is due out next month. The Teskey Brothers perform three of their songs.