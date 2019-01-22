Melissa McCarthy nominated for best actress a day after being nominated for worst actress

Melissa McCarthy is proving to be quite a versatile actress. On Tuesday, McCarthy was nominated for the Oscar for best actress for her performance in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" On Monday, she was nominated for two Razzie Awards for worst actress for "The Happytime Murders" and "Life of the Party."

Melissa McCarthy at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Steve Granitz / Getty Images

The 39th annual Razzies — also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards — will "honor" the worst films of 2018 on Feb. 23, the night before the 91st annual Academy Awards. The other worst actress nominees are Jennifer Garner for her performance in "Peppermint," Amber Heard for "London Fields," Helen Mirren for "Winchester" and Amanda Seyfried for "The Clapper."

Alongside McCarthy in the best actress category are Yalitza Aparicio for "Roma," Glenn Close for "The Wife," Olivia Colman for "The Favourite" and Lady Gaga for "A Star is Born."

If McCarthy wins both an Oscar and a Razzie, it will be the first time someone has accomplished the feat since Sandra Bullock in 2010 for her performances in "The Blind Side" and "All About Steve." Bullock actually showed up to accept her Razzie in person the night before taking home the Oscar.