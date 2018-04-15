CBSN

2018 ACM Awards red carpet

    • Cam

      Cam arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Cam

      Cam arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Reba McEntire

      Reba McEntire arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Cassadee Pope

      Cassadee Pope arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Gabi Dugal, Scotty McCreery

      Gabi Dugal, left, and Scotty McCreery arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Scotty McCreery

      Scotty McCreery, wearing an 851 pin representing the 851 attendees injured and the 51 who died at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd

      Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Maren Morris

      Maren Morris arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Ashley Gorley

      Ashley Gorley arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Ashley McBryde

      Ashley McBryde arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr

      Jason Aldean, left, kisses Brittany Kerr as they arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Chris Lane

      Chris Lane arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Walker Hayes

      Walker Hayes arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Lindsay Ell

      Lindsay Ell arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.  

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Jason Aldean

      Jason Aldean arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Preston Brust, Chris Lucas

      Preston Brust, left, and Chris Lucas, of LOCASH, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.  

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Lucas Hoge

      Lucas Hoge arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • AJ McLean

      AJ McLean arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Colton Swon, Zach Swon

      Zach Swon, left, and Colton Swon, of the Swon Brothers, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • RaeLynn

      RaeLynn arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.  

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Bebe Rexha

      Bebe Rexha arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.  

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Marielle Jaffe, TK McKamy

      Marielle Jaffe, left, and TK McKamy pose with a sonogram at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

      Kristian Bush, left, and Jennifer Nettles, of Sugarland, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.  

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Maddie Marlow, Tae Dye

      Maddie Marlow, left, and Tae Dye, of Maddie & Tae, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Cole Swindell

      Cole Swindell arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

      Thomas Rhett, left, and Lauren Akins arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas,

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Miranda Lambert

      Miranda Lambert arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Miranda Lambert

      Miranda Lambert arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • David Boreanaz

      David Boreanaz arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Kane Brown

      Kane Brown arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Thomas Rhett

      Thomas Rhett arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Danielle Bradbery

      Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Luke Bryan, Caroline Boyer

      Luke Bryan, right, and Caroline Boyer arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Lauren Alaina

      Lauren Alaina arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Eve

      Eve arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Luke Bryan

      Luke Bryan arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP