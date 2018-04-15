2018 ACM Awards red carpet

Cam arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cam
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cassadee Pope
Cassadee Pope arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gabi Dugal, Scotty McCreery
Gabi Dugal, left, and Scotty McCreery arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery, wearing an 851 pin representing the 851 attendees injured and the 51 who died at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Maren Morris
Maren Morris arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ashley Gorley
Ashley Gorley arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr
Jason Aldean, left, kisses Brittany Kerr as they arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Chris Lane
Chris Lane arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lindsay Ell
Lindsay Ell arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Preston Brust, Chris Lucas
Preston Brust, left, and Chris Lucas, of LOCASH, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lucas Hoge
Lucas Hoge arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
AJ McLean
AJ McLean arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Colton Swon, Zach Swon
Zach Swon, left, and Colton Swon, of the Swon Brothers, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
RaeLynn
RaeLynn arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Marielle Jaffe, TK McKamy
Marielle Jaffe, left, and TK McKamy pose with a sonogram at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles
Kristian Bush, left, and Jennifer Nettles, of Sugarland, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Maddie Marlow, Tae Dye
Maddie Marlow, left, and Tae Dye, of Maddie & Tae, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett, left, and Lauren Akins arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas,
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
David Boreanaz
David Boreanaz arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kane Brown
Kane Brown arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Danielle Bradbery
Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan, Caroline Boyer
Luke Bryan, right, and Caroline Boyer arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Eve
Eve arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.