Yolo Car Show, 9am Friends of the Yolo Branch Library, in conjunction with Yolo County Library, are holding the 5th Annual Cruisin' into the Next Chapter Classic Car & Truck Show to raise funds for the new town of Yolo Library that is being built. The original library was over 100 years old, so this new library was a much needed. Today’s event will feature more than 100 classic cars and trucks, as well as antique fire trucks, tractors, and gas engines, food, music and more!