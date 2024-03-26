XP Golf - indoor golf facility in Rocklin

Watch CBS News

Want to work on your golf game without having to worry about the weather or daylight? XP Golf is a new indoor golf facility with full data analysis - and it's open 24/7! Molly Riehl is stopping by to take a swing!
