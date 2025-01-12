Verge Center for the Arts Sacramento There's a new exhibit at one of Sacramento's best art galleries! Verge Center for the Arts is pleased to present DECOLONIZATION, a solo show by artist Spencer Keeton Cunningham. Cunningham is a contemporary artist exhibiting in museums and galleries for the past 23 years, on display now through March 23, 2025. This will be his second exhibition at Verge after his work was first featured in Champagne, a group exhibition curated by Yarrow Slaps in 2014. Cunningham’s work also adorns Verge’s bathroom hall. This will be the artist’s first solo exhibition in Sacramento.