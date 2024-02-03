Valley Clean Air Now, 7am Valley Clean Air Now (Valley CAN), is a 501(c)(3) public charity committed to quantifiably reducing air emissions in California’s San Joaquin Valley, the region with the worst air quality in the United States. They seek to improve public health and quality of life in disadvantaged communities by qualifying low-income residents for multiple incentive-based programs. If you are a San Joaquin Valley resident and you think your vehicle is in need of smog related repairs, bring it to the next scheduled Tune In & Tune Up in your area for a free emissions test.