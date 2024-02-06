Watch CBS News

Valentine's Day at the Sacramento Zoo

If you are looking for a WILDLY romantic activity for Valentine's Day, look no further! The Sacramento Zoo's special Valentine Behind-the-Scenes Tours allow you to get up-close with some amazing animals. Molly Riehl is finding out more!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.