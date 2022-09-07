Watch CBS News

US Open Cup Final is TODAY! LET'S GO REPUBLIC!

Quite possibly the biggest match is Sacramento Republic HISTORY is TONIGHT! Sac Republic face off with MLS side Orlando SC in the US Open Cup final, and Republic FC emcee Connor Sutton joins Cody as we get HPYED for the match!
